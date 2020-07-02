PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 2

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Catering group SSP Group Plc said a 45-day collective consultation on a proposed reorganisation that it estimated could lead to as many as 5,000 roles becoming redundant in its head office and British operations. bit.ly/3f4fmPz

- British department store chain John Lewis told staff that it plans to cut jobs, shut more stores and slash its much-prized employee bonus to zero. bit.ly/2BTsnwu

The Guardian

- Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is to inject 200 million pounds ($249.24 million) into Virgin Atlantic to help it survive the devastating effect of coronavirus on air travel. bit.ly/3giQDHo

- Ryanair Holding Plc's British pilot union said that pilots have agreed to take a 20% pay cut as part of efforts to avoid up to 3,000 job cuts. bit.ly/31CARmu

The Telegraph - Chairman of Britain's largest retailer, Tesco Plc, is to oversee a new COVID-19 economic recovery commission, which will be endorsed by the Chancellor when it is launched on Friday. bit.ly/3gge4Ry

- UK's foreign secretary Dominic Raab has launched a fresh broadside against HSBC Holdings Plc over its support for a crackdown in Hong Kong. bit.ly/2VETORA

Sky News

- Luxury British department store Harrods told staff it needed to cut up to 14% of its 4,800 workforce. bit.ly/3igbHA5