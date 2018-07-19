PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Comcast Corp has walked away from the takeover battle for the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's entertainment empire, with the U.S. cable group vowing to redouble its efforts to gain control of Sky Plc. bit.ly/2uMIftC

Two former City traders have been given jail terms after being convicted of attempting to manipulate the European Union's equivalent of Libor in an effort to boost their profits. bit.ly/2uPdUup

The Guardian

Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal would inflict significant economic pain across Europe, leaving the region without any winners, the International Monetary Fund has warned. bit.ly/2JE73Jz

The Telegraph

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that he may block trade routes with Europe after its lawmakers hit Google with a record 3.9 billion pound ($5.08 billion) fine over its smartphone business. Trump took to Twitter to lash out at the European Union, which handed the penalty to the search giant over its Android operating system. bit.ly/2JEbeVA

Big six energy giant SSE Plc has blamed Britain's calm and balmy weather for an 80 million pound ($104.13 million) hit to its profits as it prepares to siphon off its household supply arm to avoid the government's cap on prices. bit.ly/2uPwsue

Sky News

Collapsed budget retailer Poundworld will disappear from the high street next month after its administrators announced the chain's final set of store closures. Administrators Deloitte has said all of Poundworld's 335 stores will likely close by 10 August, affecting 2,339 staff. bit.ly/2uL6o3D

Royal Mail Plc shareholders have voted against the company's remuneration report, following disagreement over the newly appointed chief executive's pay. The directors' pay plan, or remuneration report (DRR), was rejected by 70% of proxy shareholders who voted at the company's annual general meeting. bit.ly/2JCRhi0

The Independent

Philip Morris International Inc has come under fire for offering "smoke-free" tobacco products to NHS staff to mark the 70th birthday of the health service. ind.pn/2uPcNeh ($1 = 0.7683 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; editing by Diane Craft)