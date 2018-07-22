PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 23

July 23 (Reuters - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Mike Manley, at present the boss of Jeep and hitherto little known outside of the automotive sector, has been appointed chief executive of Fiat Chrysler, after the abrupt retirement of Sergio Marchionne, the much-feted industry leader, owing to ill-health. bit.ly/2uYRtTo

The chief executive of Airbus has opened the door to a merger of the aerospace giant's jet fighter business with that of BAE Systems Plc to create a pan-European military aircraft company with the might to take on America. bit.ly/2uUJ1EU

The Guardian

Tesco Plc is preparing to launch a new discount chain as early as September, as the supermarket ramps up its battle with the discounters Aldi and Lidl. bit.ly/2JHQX1r

Millions of TV viewers are unable to watch UKTV channels including Dave and Gold after Virgin Media's removal of the network from set-top boxes on Sunday morning following a business dispute. bit.ly/2JLFNZT

The Telegraph

Ofcom has urged Virgin Media and the broadcaster UKTV to make peace after a row over fees cut off 10 channels in nearly four million homes over the weekend. bit.ly/2JMbZMv

The chief executive of food delivery operator Deliveroo has urged the government to draw up a "gig economy charter" to allow the company to offer sick pay and holidays without formally employing its workers. bit.ly/2JKu0Lh

Sky News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent‎ Holdings Ltd , the two biggest names in China's technology industry, are in talks to buy a stake in the $2.5 billion Chinese operations of WPP Plc. bit.ly/2JMtk7U

Stonegate Pub Company Ltd, which also owns the Walkabout and Yates brands, has struck a deal to buy cocktail bar chain Be At One from its founders and private equity backers 50 million pounds ($65.69 million). bit.ly/2uW7Xf9 ($1 = 0.7612 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)