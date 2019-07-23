PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 23

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- BP PLC is to expand its Brazilian biofuels business by combining it with U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd in a move that it said would help the transition to lower-carbon energy. bit.ly/2y1jfAG

- The UK government is intervening in the 2.6 billion pounds ($3.24 billion) takeover of Britain's largest satellite communications provider, Inmarsat PLC, to review the deal on national security grounds. bit.ly/2y2yCsH

The Guardian

- British Airways pilots voted in favour of going on strike over pay, possibly disrupting the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers next month. bit.ly/2xZkO2b

- Ted Baker PLC's former boss Ray Kelvin, who owns 35% of the company, is said to be considering teaming up with investors to buy the company. bit.ly/2y16Uwx

The Telegraph

- Sports Direct International PLC has dropped legal action against department store group Debenhams' plan to close some stores, but is continuing to fund Combined Property Control Group in challenging the restructuring. bit.ly/30JnWeK

- BT Group PLC is to relocate its global headquarters to London's Aldgate district after having agreed to sell its longstanding base in St Paul's as part of an economy drive. bit.ly/30NKP0H

Sky News

- Lloyds Banking Group PLC is to pay about 140 million pounds to Standard Life Aberdeen Plc to settle a legal fight over the future of a 100 billion pounds asset management mandate, sources disclosed. bit.ly/30TmAym

- British home improvement retailer Homebase has bought collapsed bathroom specialist Bathstore, saving around 175 jobs but leaving 200 more hanging in the balance. bit.ly/30QAAZC

The Independent

- Volvo cars has recalled around 70,000 cars in the UK made between 2014 and 2019 after an investigation found a fault with the engines that could cause a fire. bit.ly/2y60GLP

- British supermarket J Sainsbury Plc has partnered with Deliveroo to launch pizza delivery service as the supermarket chain seeks to capitalise on rapid growth in Britain's appetite for takeaways. bit.ly/2y2q1WT