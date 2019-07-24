PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Gerard Kleisterlee, the chairman of Vodafone Group Plc , on Tuesday announced plans to leave the board next year as directors came under fire from shareholders over the telecoms group's first dividend cut. bit.ly/2y8ENeE

- Standard Life Assurance has been fined 30 million pounds ($37 million) by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulator for failures relating to the sale of annuities. bit.ly/2ybSB89

The Guardian

- Brexit uncertainty and a slowdown in global trade has seen order books in Britain's factories shrink at their fastest pace since the financial crisis, the Confederation of British Industry said. bit.ly/2y3Hcar

- The FCA said it is calling for a government review of credit union rules to give vulnerable consumers a viable alternative to payday lenders. bit.ly/2y7MTnQ

The Telegraph

- The Bank of England's chief economist has warned the new government not to expect the "monetary cavalry" to ride to the rescue if the economy flounders. bit.ly/2y7Oeem

- The global economy will only recover if trade wars end and the serious rows between nations are resolved, the International Monetary Fund has warned. bit.ly/2y8GZmo

Sky News

- British Airways has lost a legal challenge to a strike vote by pilots, bringing closer the threat of summer holiday travel chaos for its customers. bit.ly/2y7YnYt

- Metro Bank Plc will disclose on Wednesday alongside its half-year results that it is to seek a successor to Vernon Hill, its founder and chairman for most of its decade-long existence. bit.ly/2y8BWm9