PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Up to 12,000 roles in financial services could leave the UK after Brexit, according to one of the most detailed forecasts yet of the impact of leaving the European Union on the City. bit.ly/2uLUEPf

E.ON is preparing to announce about 500 job losses as the energy company tries to cut its costs before the government imposes a price cap. bit.ly/2OaLlAi

The Guardian

The Seriou Frauds Office has applied to the high court to revive its case against Barclays Bank regarding a 12 billion pound ($15.77 billion) bailout secured from the state of Qatar at the height of the financial crisis in 2008. bit.ly/2Li3TRr

Americans should be allowed to jump the border queues at Heathrow by using the e-gates reserved for British and EU travellers, the airport demanded. bit.ly/2uZFBk5

The Telegraph

Government ministers granted Cuadrilla a final consent order days before the summer parliamentary recess, clearing the way for the firm to frack Britain’s first onshore shale gas well at Lancashire’s Preston New Road site. bit.ly/2Li3TRr

Facebook Inc has quietly set up a subsidiary in China, as it attempts once again to penetrate the country following its 2009 ban. bit.ly/2mDq5H0

Sky News

Ryanair Holdings Plc has taken the unusual step of publishing staff pay and benefit details online as workers for the airline stage strikes. The budget airline hit back at Irish pilots staging a third 24-hour strike over working conditions. bit.ly/2LABOnB

Contingency plans are being drawn up to prevent lorries being stopped at the border as they make their way into the UK from Europe. bit.ly/2Loc7aE

The Independent

Thousands of London black cab drivers are drawing up plans to sue Uber for more than 1 billion pounds, claiming that the ride-hailing app has caused them to lose earnings. ind.pn/2Oc6lXD