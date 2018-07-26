PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

England legend Gary Lineker is backing a campaign for a second Brexit referendum and has joined forces with the People's Vote group as they launch a series of rallies and protests across the UK calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal. bit.ly/2OiQgPQ

Ryanair has threatened to cut 300 jobs among its Irish pilots and crews as a dispute over pay and conditions continues. bit.ly/2Oj284m

The Guardian

Banks could be forced to pay savers a minimum interest rate after City regulators found that longstanding customers in instant access accounts are paid derisory rates because of their apathy about switching providers. bit.ly/2JV6F9C

United States President Donald Trump and European Union officials stepped back from a trade war on Wednesday as they struck a deal to work towards “zero” tariffs, barriers and subsidies. bit.ly/2LTkAz2

The Telegraph

Britain's biggest drugmaker GSK Plc announced a deep cost-cutting drive and a revamp of its research unit for developing drugs, including a big push into genetic medicine. bit.ly/2NKjMN7

Automatic pensions enrolment is key to funding a new era of retirement which is increasingly reliant on private savings rather than the public purse, MPs will say today – but it relies on contributions being raised. bit.ly/2NMyhjt

Sky News

John Menzies Plc , the FTSE-250 logistics group struck a deal with Endless, the turnaround investor, to offload Menzies Distribution for a price close to 70 million pounds. bit.ly/2OfiV8m

Former Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne, one the auto industry's most respected leaders, has died following complications after surgery on his shoulder. bit.ly/2JUWBh5