PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Cobham Plc, the British aerospace group, has accepted a 4 billion pound($4.98 billion) takeover bid from Advent International, an American buyout specialist. bit.ly/2yig8Et

- UK's Goco Group Plc announced on Thursday it had bought This Is The Big Deal Ltd, owner of Look After My Bills, for 8.5 million pounds, including 6 million pounds in cash up front and a further 2.5 million pounds in a year's time. bit.ly/2MgzMcu

The Guardian

- Britain's rail network has been plunged into chaos after extreme temperatures forced operators to slow down trains and cancel services as Network Rail warned the system could not cope with the searing heat. bit.ly/2ybuVAO

- Unilever Plc has warned it will sell off brands that do not contribute positively to society, with British favourite Marmite and Magnum ice-cream among the big names thought to be vulnerable to a cull linked to the company's sustainable business agenda. bit.ly/2yiivqR

The Telegraph

- Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta, is to sell his 20% stake in Anglo American Plc, ending a two-year spell as the miner's biggest shareholder. bit.ly/2Mgzxho

- Diageo Plc Chief Executive Officer Ivan Menezes has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support Britain's exporters and “wave the flag for Scotch around the world." bit.ly/2MfO90I

Sky News

- Five major UK business groups, including the Confederation of British Industry and British Chambers of Commerce, have signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to ditch his long-standing opposition to expansion of Heathrow Airport. bit.ly/2MebZJZ

- Mothercare Plc is in talks to sell or separate its UK store operations months after striking a deal with creditors that secured the struggling retailer's survival. bit.ly/2ynOBlr

The Independent

- Nationwide Building Society is to hike its interest rate on overdrafts for a majority of customers in response to a clampdown from regulators that was intended to stamp out rip-off fees. bit.ly/2MebhfT