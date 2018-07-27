PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Royal Mail looks set to be hauled before MPs to explain its remuneration policy after it was left reeling by a large investor revolt against the pay of its executives and a vote of no confidence in its chairman from more than a third of its shareholders. bit.ly/2v88RoV

A $5 billion copper mine in Peru has been given the green light and will be Anglo American's Plc biggest new project in more than a decade. bit.ly/2AdIPGN

The Guardian

House of Fraser faces the threat of a cash squeeze after a key Chinese investor warned of a delay to a planned rescue deal following a legal challenge in Scotland. bit.ly/2mIalCu

Bookmakers are in line for a 1 billion pound ($1.31 billion) tax rebate after a court ruled they were wrongly charged VAT on revenue from controversial fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs). bit.ly/2LCJbLj

The Telegraph

The UK will scupper its chances to strike major trade deals if it follows through on its Brexit White Paper, according to think tank Policy Exchange. bit.ly/2OlIhSf

Music streaming company Spotify reported an 8 million rise in the number of subscribers to its premium streaming service on Thursday as it battles Apple's rival operation for dominance. bit.ly/2va7DcC

Sky News

Ryanair is on a collision course with the airline's UK regulator over its decision to reject compensation claims amid a pilots' strike. bit.ly/2JZtadB

A major investor in Cenkos Securities, the City broker, has demanded that its chairman put the business up for sale amid a thinly veiled threat that it may seek to oust him. bit.ly/2LEHPjq