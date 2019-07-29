PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times The Pension Superfund, brainchild of the financier Edi Truell, has agreed terms with an unnamed company to take 300 million pounds ($371.25 million) of closed defined-benefit scheme liabilities on to its books. bit.ly/2KakVxy Primark is demanding that landlords cut its shop rents by 30% after struggling high street chains used insolvency tools to slash theirs. bit.ly/2KeP5Qm

The Guardian Britain's Boris Johnson is "turbo-charging" preparations to leave the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31 as his government's number one priority, according to several senior cabinet ministers. bit.ly/2K8olRt The British aerospace industry has stepped up plans for a Brexit exodus from the UK aviation regulator, as a second deadline for the UK leaving the EU without a deal looms. bit.ly/32RELpT

The Telegraph Sports Direct International Plc did not tell its auditors it faced a 605 million pounds tax demand until the day it was due to release its annual results, the Daily Telegraph reported. bit.ly/32VDY7f Every part of the economy is severely unprepared for a no-deal Brexit, as industries and governments on both sides of the Channel need to step up planning urgently, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has warned. bit.ly/2KeQ7fc

Sky News Nelson Peltz, whose Trian ‎investment vehicle spent more than 700 million pounds on buying a 6% stake in Ferguson Plc last month, has told the company's board it wants it to explore a sale of its UK arm. bit.ly/2KmrfSP

The Independent Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has publicly challenged Boris Johnson over his Brexit plans, saying she will not support a no-deal exit from the EU. bit.ly/2ZjJiPw ($1 = 0.8081 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)