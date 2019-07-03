PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Neil Woodford is believed to have offloaded a stake of about 70 million pounds ($88.16 million) in Stobart Group as he scrambles to overhaul his stricken investment fund. bit.ly/2KWa0Ks

Karen Byers, who Mike Ashley once claimed "runs Sports Direct" has resigned abruptly as the chain's retail chief after almost three decades. bit.ly/2KTFJfy

The Guardian

Whirlpool Corp has admitted that there could be up to 800,000 faulty tumble dryers in UK homes that have an increased fire risk, higher than previously thought. bit.ly/2KRQwGZ

Labour's deputy leader, Tom Watson, has called for a mandatory levy on gambling firms to fix the "broken" industry. bit.ly/2KU3jss

The Telegraph

Christine Lagarde, the long-time head of the International Monetary Fund, has been nominated to take over the top job at the European Central Bank from Mario Draghi. bit.ly/2KTDFEh

People who bring medicinal cannabis into the UK should not have it removed by the government on arrival, Parliament's Health Select Committee said. bit.ly/2KTXtXZ

Sky News

Fortress Investment Group, which is owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, has become the frontrunner to buy Majestic Wine's portfolio of about 200 shops following weeks of talks. bit.ly/2KRQC1j

Boris Johnson has been referred to Britain's data watchdog over a claim that his campaign's bid to recruit supporters is "not kosher". bit.ly/2KUyNi1

The Independent

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned that U.S. President Donald Trump's battle with China over tariffs has created a "hostile and uncertain" trading environment that could "shipwreck" the global economy. bit.ly/2KUWmaO