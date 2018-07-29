PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The liquidator of Comet Group is launching an investment fund with one of the secretive dealmakers behind the electrical retailer. Neville Kahn is preparing to launch a turnaround fund with Nathaniel Meyohas, a Knightsbridge-based financier, called Blandford Capital that will buy distressed retailers. bit.ly/2LACDxK

Thomas Cook Group Plc has held talks about selling a stake in its airline, raising the prospect of the 177-year-old travel giant being broken up. Industry sources said it had held internal discussions on how to split its airline from its tour operator to free up cash, which would be used to pay down a big debt burden and fuel expansion. bit.ly/2OqkUXz

Members at the investment company co-founded by Jacob Rees-Mogg have reaped more than 25 million pounds ($32.75 million) in profit. Annual accounts for Somerset Capital Management suggest that 21 members shared 25.3 million pounds in the year to the end of March, up from 21.9 million pounds the previous year. bit.ly/2Oqc4Jj

The Guardian

Lidl is planning to lead the development of more than 3,000 homes and a primary school in the discount supermarket’s latest tactic to secure planning permission for a flurry of new stores around London. bit.ly/2Os3k5u

The UK owner of bookmakers Ladbrokes and Coral is likely to seal a $200 million tie-up with the world’s biggest casino operator this week, to catapult it into the lucrative, newly liberalised U.S. sports betting market. GVC Holdings Plc confirmed on Sunday it was in advanced talks to form a joint venture with MGM Resorts, giving both partners a foothold in what is forecast to grow into a multibillion-dollar sector.

The Telegraph

London-based private equity fund Appian Capital aims to raise around $1.2 billion to provide long-term backing to small-scale mines around the world. bit.ly/2LxZc5Z

Waldo, a UK-based contact lens subscription service, has won $5 million in funding from investors as it spies a bigger slice of the U.S. market. bit.ly/2LBpyV2

Sky News

Cloud firm UKFast is laying the groundwork for a 350 million pound public flotation amid booming‎ demand for cloud-based services. The firm has appointed the investment bank GCA Altium to lead a review of its strategic options. bit.ly/2LyTnoQ

Thomas Cook Group Plc will stop selling trips to animal parks where killer whales are kept captive, such as SeaWorld and Loro Parque. The travel provider's decision was prompted by customer feedback, with more than 90 percent saying it was "important" that their holiday company took animal welfare seriously. bit.ly/2LwX3Yo