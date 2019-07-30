PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Finance director of Metro Bank Plc, David Maclean, has stepped down to become chief finance officer at British Fintech Revolut. bit.ly/2Kejn5o

- Neil Woodford's Woodford Patient Capital Trust Plc is set to remain frozen until early December and the trust is considering firing him as its manager, disclosed Link Fund Solutions which has oversight of the fund, in a letter to investors posted on its website. bit.ly/2K9NV8B

The Guardian

- Barclays Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and three other banks are being sued by investors for at least 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) over rigging of the foreign exchange market in a test case for U.S.-style class actions in the United Kingdom. bit.ly/2KcUWWg

- Senior managers at Crossrail, the huge publicly funded rail project in London, hired a corporate security company Control Risks to monitor trade unionists who were campaigning against blacklisting across the construction industry, previously secret documents reveal. bit.ly/2K901Pg

The Telegraph

- Chief Executive Officer of Ryanair Holdings Plc Michael O'Leary warned jobs could be lost if the Boeing Co's 737 MAX plane is delayed further. bit.ly/332gxJp

- Simon Fox will step down as the chief executive officer of Reach Plc, owner of Daily Mirror and Star newspapers, and will be replaced by former Ladbrokes Coral boss Jim Mullen. bit.ly/2Kb1CE7

Sky News

- U.S. based private equity company Carlyle Group LP is close to hiring banks to oversee the sale of its 51% stake in PA Consulting Group. bit.ly/32YDPQx

The Independent

- Delivery company Just Eat Plc has announced plans for a 9 billion pounds merger with Takeaway.com to create one of the world's largest food delivery firms.