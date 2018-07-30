PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain has warned Brussels that thousands of European investment funds will be under threat if it refuses to bow to demands for a comprehensive trade deal with the City of London after Brexit. bit.ly/2mVmBj1

- Sports Direct International Plc has approached House of Fraser about funding a rescue deal to help save the ailing department stores group. bit.ly/2n2aG3j

The Guardian

- GVC Holdings Plc has sealed a $200 million tie-up with the world's biggest casino operator, MGM Resorts International, catapulting it into the lucrative, newly liberalised U.S. sports betting market. bit.ly/2mVpxMz

- One of the oldest breweries in Britain, Samuel Smith Old Brewery, has been fined almost 30,000 pounds ($39,402.00) after it refused to hand over vital documents about its pension scheme. bit.ly/2mZ4sAR

The Telegraph

- Uber Technologies Inc has dropped plans to develop self-driving trucks to focus its efforts on cars following a fatal crash in March. bit.ly/2Aq7jMU

- Ryanair Holdings Plc is facing fresh strikes after German pilots voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action. bit.ly/2ArUcLi

Sky News

- A second Brexit referendum will not be held "in any circumstances", Downing Street said after a Sky Data poll showed most people would like to see another vote on Britain's exit from the European Union. bit.ly/2AoF8hh

- Institutional shareholders owning roughly 10 percent of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd have told the company's board that a 142.5-pence-a-share offer lodged earlier this month is too low, Sky News reported on Monday. bit.ly/2AnVbfj

($1 = 0.7614 pounds)