PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The chief executive officer of British Gas owner Centrica Plc, Iain Conn, will step down and retire from the board next year after cutting the dividend by more than half. bit.ly/2KcJBWa

The Guardian

- British baker and food-on-the-go retailer Greggs Plc plans to open several shops across the UK and is on track to open its 2,000th outlet in the next few weeks as part of plans for 100 new stores this year. bit.ly/2KjQTY2

- InterContinental Hotels Group will ditch miniature shampoo, conditioner and body-wash bottles across its 5,000-plus sites worldwide by the end of 2021 to reduce plastic waste. bit.ly/2KkkXDc

The Telegraph

- Facebook Inc's plans to introduce end-to-end encryption on its messaging platform would prevent law enforcement agencies from investigating and tracking down lawbreakers, Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, will warn on Wednesday. bit.ly/2KifTiF

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK could stay in the Europe Union's customs union and single market for two years after the Brexit deadline. bit.ly/2KievfB

Sky News

- Giffgaff Ltd has been fined 1.4 million pounds ($1.70 million) by industry watchdog Ofcom for "unacceptable" billing mistakes after the mobile phone network overcharged millions of customers over eight years. bit.ly/32YjxGM

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc has entered into exclusive talks with Tesco Plc's banking arm to buy a 3.7 billion pound mortgage book. bit.ly/331qbfC

The Independent

- Company insolvencies in England and Wales have risen to the highest level in five years according to the Federation of Small Businesses. bit.ly/33bKIhA ($1 = 0.8226 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)