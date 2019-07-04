PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Former chancellor George Osborne is preparing a campaign to become the next head of the International Monetary Fund. bit.ly/2RSrJ6v

The BBC has set aside 12 million pounds ($15.10 million) to help settle the historical tax bills of presenters being pursued by HM Revenue & Customs despite the BBC's auditor calling the payments "irregular". bit.ly/2RUUPC7

The Guardian

The UK competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the way Google and Facebook collect and exploit personal data and have used their power to dominate the 13 billion pound UK digital advertising market. bit.ly/2S1pyO5

The French government has launched a major push to poach British game developers in the wake of Brexit, promising subsidies, tax breaks and loans to creatives who make the move across the Channel. bit.ly/2RSGeHf

The Telegraph

British digital bank Monese has partnered with PayPal Holdings Inc, the U.S. payments giant, as it seeks to broaden its customer base outside the UK to deal with Brexit uncertainty. bit.ly/2RUa7qB

Netflix Inc has sealed a multi-million pound deal to lease a production hub at the historic Shepperton Studios and expand its footprint in Britain. bit.ly/2RPI0ci

Sky News

Purplebricks, the online estate agency, has confirmed it is pulling out of the U.S. market, just weeks after it took the decision to leave Australia. bit.ly/2ROtDVq

Boeing has set up a $100 million fund to help families and communities affected by two deadly crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft. bit.ly/2RQHXgl

The Independent

Serco Group Plc has been fined 19.2 million pounds plus 3.7 million pounds in costs over an electronic tagging scandal that saw it charge the public for supervising the movements of people who were dead, in prison or had left the UK. bit.ly/2RUX08L ($1 = 0.7948 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)