PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

WPP Plc has warned Sir Martin Sorrell, its former chief executive, that he may lose a 20 million pound ($26.46 million) bonus if he wins the bidding battle for a highly prized Dutch advertising agency. bit.ly/2KFbB7d

UBS Group AG has digitally cloned its chief economist and will offer his likeness to clients who have urgent questions. UBS clients will be able to call up a video image of Daniel Kalt that has been programmed to answer questions that the real Kalt has schooled it to deliver. bit.ly/2KvFVSh

National Express has become the biggest transport operator in Morocco after securing a 1 billion euro ($1.17 billion) contract to operate buses in the cities of Rabat, Salé and Temara. bit.ly/2KxS0Xi

The Guardian

Britain's biggest vehicle manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover, has warned it may have to rethink billions of pounds of UK investment, while its 40,000 British employees would face an uncertain future, if the UK leaves the EU single market. bit.ly/2KKrNnp

Nearly 600 more retail jobs are to go in the UK as the Jacques Vert, Windsmoor and Precis department store brands are wound down by administrators. Administrators said they had failed to find a buyer for Calvetron Brands, which had been restructured following a rescue deal last summer. The business entered administration in May and had shed more than 400 jobs before Wednesday's announcement. bit.ly/2KG9qAh

The Telegraph

Activist investor Oasis Management has urged Premier Foods Plc's largest investor, noodle maker Nissin, not to vote on the future of chief executive Gavin Darby at the upcoming annual general meeting, saying there is a conflict of interest. bit.ly/2KPTnQx

Britain's biggest high street bank, Lloyds, has agreed to disclose the findings of a probe into what it knew about a major fraud at HBOS to MPs. bit.ly/2KG9UX7

Sky News

Edinburgh‎ Woollen Mill Group has lodged an offer for Wyevale Garden Centres, which is owned by the buyout firm headed by the City financier Guy Hands. bit.ly/2Kva0kZ

Train building rivals Bombardier Inc and Hitachi Ltd will join forces to bid for a 2.75 billion pound contract to build high-speed trains in the UK. bit.ly/2Ku2FlA

The Independent

Retailers have urged the government to overhaul business rates after a report warned that 100,000 shops could close within a decade, creating ghost towns across the UK unless action is taken. ind.pn/2KJlalA ($1 = 0.7559 pounds) ($1 = 0.8577 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)