PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 5

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's audit watchdog has fined Deloitte and one of its partners a total of 4.6 million pounds ($5.79 million) for misconduct relating to its work for a subsidiary of Serco Group Plc. bit.ly/2XsNoYG

- The chief executive of Persimmon has refused to deny that the housebuilder paid to take control of a Facebook Inc group dedicated to complaints about the company before shutting it down. bit.ly/2XrUk8G

The Guardian

- The broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has called for new laws to ensure that shows made by UK broadcasters including the BBC, ITV Plc and Channel 4 continue to get top billing on on-demand services such as Sky – but the rules will not apply to Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc. bit.ly/2XrLVSr

- British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc's boss Mike Coupe has been criticised by independent shareholders over a bumper pay package he was awarded last year despite the failure of a planned merger with Asda and a slump in the company's share price. bit.ly/2XnKGE1

The Telegraph

- The new tax by finance minister Philip Hammond on digital businesses should be scrapped because it is not necessary, risks harming far more companies than anticipated and makes Britain look hostile to cutting-edge technology, the Confederation of British Industry has warned. bit.ly/2XpvPJ7

- Greece's Energean Oil and Gas plc is acquiring the oil and gas assets of Edison SpA, an Italian subsidiary of French energy giant Electricite de France in a $750 million deal. bit.ly/2Xpwiel

Sky News

- Gambling firm William Hill Plc has confirmed plans to shut 700 betting shops, placing 4,500 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2XsRdNw

- Viagogo, the ticket resale website, is facing further court action after it was accused of failing to comply with an order relating to its treatment of consumers. bit.ly/2Xqctnp