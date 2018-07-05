PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

EDF is to increase its energy prices for the second time this year, adding 70 pounds ($92.53) to a typical annual bill for 1.3 million households. The French energy supplier blamed rising wholesale gas and electricity costs for the 6 percent increase to its standard tariff, which will take effect on Aug. 31 and push up a typical bill to 1,228 pounds a year. bit.ly/2Ky7daJ

A long period of low interest rates will create dangerous vulnerabilities in the financial system and could set the scene for another market crisis, the Bank for International Settlements has said. bit.ly/2KMGsyK

The Guardian

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies, has backed calls for the UK to bring forward its 2040 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales. bit.ly/2KJqrcP

Ryanair Holdings Plc cabin crew from four European countries will go on strike this month, in an escalation of the airline's labour dispute that is likely to cause severe disruption to flights to popular holiday destinations. bit.ly/2KSHwBe

The Telegraph

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is pushing ahead with plans to move design approval for large jet engines out of the UK, becoming the latest iconic British brand to press for Brexit clarity as the Cabinet readies for a crunch meeting at Chequers. bit.ly/2KKkhcf

The Bank of England has asked City firms to show how they plan to cope in the event of an IT crisis following the recent meltdowns at TSB and Visa. bit.ly/2KMMKhO

Sky News

A new body that would police the directors of major companies‎ and have powers to recommend that they be "struck off" should be established to help rebuild public trust in business, the bosses' union has told MPs. Sky News has obtained a submission drawn up by the Institute of Directors in response to a report by two parliamentary select committees about the collapse of Carillion. bit.ly/2KAno7w

WPP Group has been working on a takeover of the digital agency MediaMonks since last November, according to lawyers for the FTSE-100 company who claim that a rival bid led by Martin Sorrell is "unlawful." bit.ly/2KA6XrV

The Independent

JPMorgan Chase & Co has asked "several dozen" staff to move from the UK to elsewhere in continental Europe as it begins preparations for Brexit, with some relocations to take place by the end of this year. ind.pn/2KzUrZ7 ($1 = 0.7565 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)