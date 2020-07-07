PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Financial Reporting Council told the so-called Big Four accountancy firms to seal off their audit practices under a package of reforms that has been criticised for not going far enough to salvage the industry's reputation. bit.ly/38Fqksk

- Pret a Manger will cut 1,000 jobs and close 30 of its 410 UK shops permanently as part of a restructuring. bit.ly/31LUqZI

The Guardian

- Lloyds Banking Group chief executive, António Horta-Osório, is to step down next year after a decade-long tenure. bit.ly/2BBPrjL

- Anti-gambling charity GambleAware has called on banks to improve card blocking systems introduced to help those whose gambling is out of control after it emerged 40% of current accounts offer no help in this area. bit.ly/3iEBdPq

The Telegraph

- Aviva Plc Chief Executive Officer Maurice Tulloch will step down from his role at the company after only 16 months. bit.ly/3gvAYo7

- Tesla Inc will supply its high-capacity batteries and Autobidder control software, to a new energy storage plant in Dorset, in the firm's first major foray into the British power industry. bit.ly/3f14f9Q

Sky News

- Boohoo Group Plc will investigate one of its suppliers in Leicester over claims staff have been made to work for less than minimum wage. bit.ly/2O0BHkT

- Pilots' union BALPA has told members it has reached an outline deal with British Airways management about job cuts and changes to pay and conditions. bit.ly/2Z2TX3m