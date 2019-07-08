PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 8

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Pitcher & Piano chain Marston's has appointed Sapient Corporate Finance to evaluate a potential sale of the brand, which has 20 bars with an estimated value of at least 40 million pounds. bit.ly/2FWOy4c

Andrew Tinkler, who has a 5% stake in Stobart Group Ltd is calling for the removal of its Chief Executive Officer Warwick Brady amid a row over a 30 million pounds bonus scheme. bit.ly/2LHpm5c

The Guardian

British Pensions Regulator could target Philip Green's overseas assets to secure promised contributions to Arcadia's pension scheme. bit.ly/2xy8VQB

British Gas owner Centrica Plc and SSE Plc have committed to switch to electric cars and vans a decade ahead of the government's ban on the sale of new combustion engine vehicles. bit.ly/2LGcNqY

The Telegraph

CYBG Plc is considering changing bonus plans for executives to appease investors. Insiders said bosses at the bank, which is rebranding to Virgin Money, will contact its biggest shareholders. bit.ly/2Xx9slc

Alphabet Inc's Google has begun asking British smartphone users whether they would like to switch to rival search engines in a bid to appease European regulators. bit.ly/32dVxz1

Sky News

Deutsche Bank will cut 18,000 jobs following a 2.8 billion euros ($3.14 billion) loss due to restructuring changes. bit.ly/2JsASie

FTSE-100 software group Aveva Group Plc will this week find itself added to a blacklist of companies hit by significant shareholder unrest over pay, despite seeing its shares soar during the last year. bit.ly/2YEuTNz