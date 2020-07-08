PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British broadcasters ITV, Channel 4 and Sky have called on ministers to introduce new laws "as a matter of urgency" to stem the spread of disinformation on Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. bit.ly/3eg6ANb

- GlaxoSmithkline Plc has teamed up with Medicago, part owned by the American tobacco giant Philip Morris Inc , to use its adjuvant technology on a new candidate vaccine for Covid-19. bit.ly/3iBztGZ

The Guardian

- Next Plc, Asos Plc and Amazon.com Inc have decided to pull all Boohoo Group Plc clothing from sale as growing anger over workers' pay and conditions at the company's suppliers. bit.ly/3f49DsR

- Logistics company DHL has notified unions that 2,200 workers, around 40% of those currently employed on its Jaguar Land Rover contract, will be laid off. bit.ly/3e8BR4r

The Telegraph

- One of London's oldest hedge funds, Lansdowne Partners, is to retreat from shortselling by shutting down its main 2.2 billion pound ($2.76 billion) fund after heavy losses. bit.ly/2Cf9c0p

- Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Automotive in discussions with Daimler AG about taking over its car plant in France. bit.ly/3e6Zdaz

Sky News

- Chancellor Rishi Sunak will spend 2 billion pounds to fund a work placements scheme for young people in coronavirus recovery package. bit.ly/3fbXpOT

- The Carlyle Group Inc has hired bankers to sound out prospective buyers of Nationwide Accident Repair Services. bit.ly/2Cf9UuB

The Independent

- Reach Plc, the owner of the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and Daily Star newspapers is to axe 550 jobs amid falling print sales and advertising income. bit.ly/2Z8RKU5