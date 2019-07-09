PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The government had an influence over the strategy taken by a scandal-hit restructuring division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc that mistreated thousands of businesses, according to documents revealed in a legal claim against the bank. bit.ly/2JCjQhQ

- Shared office space manager WeWork wants to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion in debt before its keenly anticipated stock market debut. bit.ly/2JCkzj4

The Guardian

- E.ON UK said on Monday that it would supply its 3.3 million customers with 100% renewable electricity as standard at no extra cost. bit.ly/2Jvrla1

- Fashion brand Jack Wills has appointed advisory firm KPMG to look at all options for its future, including a potential sale, as it suffers from a downturn in trading. bit.ly/2JwC83R

The Telegraph

- Ford Motor Co's European Chairman Steven Armstrong said on Monday that the company's decision to close its Welsh engine factory was "not directly linked" to the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2JCocWe

- M&G Real Estate dropped a lawsuit against department store chain Debenhams on Monday over its company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which will allow the firm to close more than 50 of its 165 stores after Christmas to stay afloat. bit.ly/2XygcPR

Sky News

- SoftBank Corp's $100 billion Vision Fund‎ is in preliminary talks about acquiring a stake in Glovo, a Spanish online delivery start-up. bit.ly/2XxvvZ2

- JPIMedia and its advisers have set a deadline of Monday for preliminary offers for papers including The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post. bit.ly/2XC9atl