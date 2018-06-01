PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- J Sainsbury Plc has come under more pressure after being asked to explain the reasoning behind a pay deal which could leave 9,000 staff worse off. Rachel Reeves, chair of the business, energy and industrial strategy committee, has asked it to explain why workers "deserve to be paid less in future for doing the same amount of work". bit.ly/2J0pnRD

- Ofgem, UK's energy regulator, said it had reached a provisional view that Economy Energy and E (Gas and Electricity) worked with Dyball Associates, a consultancy firm, to prevent their salesmen targeting each other's customers. The regulator said it was alleging that the companies breached competition law. bit.ly/2HbDIVw

The Guardian

- Amazon.com Inc has been accused of treating staff like robots as it emerged that ambulances had been called out 600 times to the online retailer's UK warehouses in the past three years. bit.ly/2kDIZwd

- UK's Pensions Regulator on Thursday said its Chief Executive Lesley Titcomb will step down at the end of her four-year contract in February 2019. bit.ly/2Ji5XXQ

The Telegraph

- Wolfhart Hause, the interim boss of transport company FirstGroup Plc, has said he will accept a bid for all or part of the company after its Chief Executive Tim O'Toole was sacked and the firm swung to a major loss. bit.ly/2kEoLCv

- Fast-rising online retailer The Hut Group plans to recruit 2,000 more staff in a major hiring spree. bit.ly/2J13wJJ

Sky News

- Lenders to House of Fraser (HoF) are demanding that its Chinese shareholder injects fresh funding into the struggling department store chain as it finalises a rescue plan that would see dozens of its high street outlets close. bit.ly/2LdArYr

- Chelsea have ditched plans to build a new 60,000-seater stadium due to what they call an "unfavourable investment climate". The club said plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge had been put on hold indefinitely. bit.ly/2L71VyA

The Independent

- UK academic economist Jonathan Haskel has been appointed by the Chancellor as the latest external member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England. ind.pn/2J3dg6k (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)