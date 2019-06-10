PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

UK Work and Pensions Minister Amber Rudd said that Conservative MPs should not put their faith in Boris Johnson's blind Brexit "optimism" and will back Jeremy Hunt to become the party's next leader and prime minister. bit.ly/2WUQdkd

Britain's biggest independent rail ticket retailer, Trainline, has been accused of misleading passengers by advertising journeys without warning of substantial disruption on the network. bit.ly/2WYDmO0

The Guardian

Environmental campaigners Greenpeace have boarded an oil rig in the north of Scotland as it was being towed out to sea and are staging a protest on board. bit.ly/2QWKq8z

Channel 4's move out of London will cost at least 50 million pounds ($63.62 million), with the number of staff seeking redundancy payments in preference to leaving the capital running at more than 80 percent in some departments. bit.ly/2R0QSeu

The Telegraph

Boris Johnson is planning to slash income tax for more than 3 million people by increasing the threshold for the 40 percent rate to 80,000 pounds if he becomes prime minister. bit.ly/2QWrVAW

British Steel has placed orders for the delivery of raw materials for the next three months, fuelling hopes that the Government is prepared to keep the company on life support until a buyer can be found. bit.ly/2R0crvU

Sky News

Conservative leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has been accused of "attacking women's rights" after reiterating his view that the legal limit for abortion should be reduced from 24 weeks to 12 weeks. bit.ly/2R8zTHz

The chief executive of MJ Gleeson Plc, Jolyon Harrison, is to step down amid a boardroom ‎row over his pay package. bit.ly/2R4QBre

The Independent

Around 100 firefighters tackled a large fire at a block of flats in east London in which 20 flats were destroyed by fire and 10 others were damaged by the heat and smoke. ind.pn/2QYU9v2

Conservative leadership contender Michael Gove has dismissed suggestions he could be prevented from visiting the United States as prime minister because of his admission that he has taken cocaine. ind.pn/2QZGa89