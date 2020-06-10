PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Aviva Investors, a leading City fund manager, has publicly challenged HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc over their support for China's new security law for Hong Kong. bit.ly/37kVBQr

- Ian Taylor, who built Vitol SA into the world's biggest oil trader, has died from pneumonia at the age of 64 after surviving bouts of cancer and a stroke last year. bit.ly/3dRV5vG

The Guardian

- Business Secretary Alok Sharma has confirmed that non-essential shops in England can open from Monday, saying the move will "allow high streets up and down the country to spring back to life". bit.ly/3cQ6zOY

- Segro, a UK property group that specialises in warehouses, has unveiled plans to raise 650 million pounds ($826.80 million to fund the acquisition of new distribution facilities. bit.ly/37dLflw

The Telegraph

- France is pumping 15 billion euros ($17.01 billion) into its aerospace industry to safeguard 100,000 aviation jobs at risk from the collapse in air travel caused by the coronavirus, ramping up pressure on the UK government to launch a similar bailout. bit.ly/2UuboY3

Sky News

- Companies in UK have borrowed nearly 35 billion pounds from three emergency loan programmes brought in by the government for businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/30oKh4s

The Independent:

- A group of more than 500 travel businesses has received "private assurances from senior government sources" that the quarantine law, imposed on Monday, will be relaxed by the end of June. bit.ly/3cJ3AIc

($1 = 0.7862 pounds)

($1 = 0.8818 euros)