PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Market jitters caused by Italy's political crisis could set back Greek plans for a bond issue, according to officials in Athens. bit.ly/2JrSdKP

- The chairman of Stobart Group Ltd, Iain Ferguson, resisted fresh calls for him to resign on Sunday as a boardroom row at the aviation and energy conglomerate escalated further. bit.ly/2JpVHgU

The Guardian

- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is set to announce more than 4,000 job losses this week as the aero-engine maker attempts to increase profits by cutting middle-management posts. bit.ly/2JvbefL

- Members of parliament are calling for the police and parliament to investigate the links between the millionaire Brexit donor Arron Banks and the Russian government, after it emerged that he met the Kremlin's ambassador to UK three times, rather than once as he originally claimed. bit.ly/2JqVeLA

The Telegraph

- Social media companies such as Facebook Inc face a controversial European Union privacy crackdown that would prevent them from reading private messages sent between individuals. bit.ly/2JtgO1Q

- Cable operator Virgin Media has launched a landmark legal action against Durham County Council over claims it is obstructing efforts to bring ultra fast broadband to thousands of homes. bit.ly/2JqDSOR

Sky News

- Sky News has learnt Apax Partners, the London-based buyout group, is working on a potential offer to take BCA Marketplace Plc private in a deal that would be worth more than 1.7 billion pounds ($2.28 billion). bit.ly/2JpWwX2