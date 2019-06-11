PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Conservative leadership rivals attacked Boris Johnson for putting tax cuts for the rich at the centre of his leadership bid. bit.ly/2XG6Ugw

Virgin Trains is launching a bid for survival with plans for a budget rail service where standing in carriages is not allowed. bit.ly/2XCaYhJ

The Guardian

MPs have asked the City regulator to publish details of its contact with Neil Woodford and raised concerns that the Financial Conduct Authority may have been asleep at the wheel as the fund manager tumbled into crisis. bit.ly/2XG6UgG

Labour MPs tore into Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit strategy at a party meeting on Monday night, with several MPs loyal to the leadership saying they felt ashamed to vote for the party at the European elections and urging a change of direction. bit.ly/2XDOTzi

The Telegraph

Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the BBC to rethink its plan to scrap free TV licences for most over-75s, as it announced that three million pensioners would no longer be eligible for the concession. bit.ly/2XylFlC

Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey said he is "absolutely willing" to support small British businesses that are struggling to survive an onslaught in online competition from the likes of Amazon.com Inc. bit.ly/2XCMF3l

Sky News

Huawei Technologies Co Inc's head of cyber security, John Suffolk, has told MPs that his firm is not obliged to work with the Chinese government "on anything whatsoever", despite a Chinese law which appears to require collaboration with the state. bit.ly/2XCujj1

Jim Brown, whose previous roles includes running Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's Ulster Bank business, will be named this week as the next chief executive of J Sainsbury Plc . bit.ly/2Xxv38Z

The Independent

Britain's Ocado Group Plc has bought a majority stake in Scunthorpe-based Jones Food Company, Europe's largest operating vertical farm. ind.pn/2XBkt0E