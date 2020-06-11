PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The surge in online food shopping has prompted Ocado Group Plc to tap investors for 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) to build more of its robotic warehouses. bit.ly/2YhRNeM

The Guardian

- Britain's economy is likely to suffer the worst damage from the COVID-19 crisis of any country in the developed world, according to a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. bit.ly/3f9UqWM

- Business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has appointed Tony Danker, a former government adviser, as its new director general. bit.ly/3hcseEJ

The Telegraph

- Rupert Murdoch's newspaper business, News UK, has begun a major review of costs that is expected to trigger job losses as the pandemic recession accelerates the decline of print advertising and sales. bit.ly/2BNmNeW

- British ministers have cancelled all projects to develop a new type of ventilator for the fight against COVID-19 because Britain's health service has enough of the lifesaving machines. bit.ly/3hfUOoq

Sky News

Restaurant Group has confirmed that it will cut up to 3,000 jobs and close 125 Frankie & Benny's restaurants. bit.ly/2YrOce2

($1 = 0.7852 pounds)