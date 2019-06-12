PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

MPs will begin a cross-party attempt to stop a Brexiteer prime minister such as Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal. bit.ly/2XEhS69

Scrapping universal free TV licences for over-75s will have a disproportionate impact on women, the disabled and dementia sufferers, according to the BBC's own research. bit.ly/2XFuFFk

The Guardian

The home secretary, Sajid Javid, has demanded more than 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) extra funds for police and border force officials to cope with a no-deal Brexit in a request met with scepticism by the chancellor, Philip Hammond. bit.ly/2XEBGq9

Three members of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee have warned the UK remains on track to raise interest rates several times over the next couple of years, despite a global slowdown in trade and the likelihood of falling interest rates in the United States. bit.ly/2XIgdwC

The Telegraph

Whirlpool Corp has been ordered to recall 500,000 tumble dryers in an "unprecedented" government move, a business minister has announced. bit.ly/2XEiuZv

British intelligence agency MI5 has been unlawfully holding people's data collected through surveillance or hacking programmes, the high court has been told. bit.ly/2XDDbF9

Sky News

The UK will produce net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged. bit.ly/2wKvLEa

Arcadia's Philip Green's plan to save his high street empire from collapse edged closer to failure when its second-biggest landlord, Intu Properties indicated it would oppose a last-gasp rescue deal. bit.ly/2wQQciA

The Independent

The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has criticised the British political class for being more interested in ousting Prime Minister Theresa May than finding a solution to Brexit. ind.pn/2XI9vGM