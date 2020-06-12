PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK investors and politicians praised proposals by Unilever to shed its Anglo-Dutch dual-structure in favour of becoming a London-based company. bit.ly/3fhLq20

The Guardian

- Beer sales slumped to their lowest level in 20 years in the first three months of the year, as lockdown forced the UK's 47,000 pubs to shut up shop. bit.ly/2Aq1O1q

The UK's competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority, has stepped up its investigation into the proposed $4 billion takeover of StubHub by rival tickets website Viagogo, piling more misery on a deal signed weeks before coronavirus brought live theatre, music and sport to a halt. bit.ly/2UxJTg3

The Telegraph

- A Barclays executive claimed it was his wife rather than businesswoman Amanda Staveley who was instrumental in landing a 3.25 billion pound ($4.08 billion) rescue deal from an Abu Dhabi prince, a court has heard. bit.ly/2XUiaIQ

Germany is launching a travel industry lifeboat to protect customers' deposits after thousands of holidaymakers suffered losses from the collapse of Thomas Cook Group. bit.ly/3cVKTkK

Sky News

- Lloyds Banking Group has been fined 64 million pounds ($80.35 million) by the city regulator over its treatment of more than half a million mortgage customers suffering payment difficulties. bit.ly/2XRtMwa

The owner of British Gas, Centrica, has said it will cut 5,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan to turn around the company. bit.ly/37miHpX

The Independent

- Ryanair Holdings Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary has described the latest UK government recommendations to airline passengers as "More rubbish from the department that brought you the world's least effective quarantine." bit.ly/30zxDiY

Britain's biggest travel firm Tui has cancelled hundreds of thousands of peak-season holidays due to the ongoing travel restrictions. bit.ly/2ArS7ja ($1 = 0.7965 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)