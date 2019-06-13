PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Boris Johnson, the front-runner in the race to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, has privately assured senior Brexiteers he will leave open the option of suspending parliament to force through a no-deal exit from the European Union, The Times reported. bit.ly/2XGSVXJ

National Audit Office said Help to Buy has boosted the supply of new homes but the scheme has mostly benefited the well-off who did not need it to get on the property ladder. bit.ly/2XF3WbX

The Guardian

Some of Europe's largest energy investors have urged the government to overturn an effective ban on new onshore wind farms in England, warning that it may be stifling a flood of investment into the UK's clean energy sector. bit.ly/2XQDoEI

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, has claimed he could beat Jeremy Corbyn at the next general election by "turning the page" on Brexit, and "putting pounds in people's pockets". bit.ly/2wWaneZ

The Telegraph

Philip Green's Arcadia empire will live on after landlords gave their support at the 11th hour for a controversial restructuring that saves the retailer from imminent collapse. bit.ly/2XK2oxE

Boris Johnson promised the "guts and the courage" to take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31 as he launched his campaign to become prime minister. bit.ly/2XCsna9

Sky News

Elliott Advisors has joined rival suitors for Majestic Wine Plc's 200-strong UK store network, Sky News can reveal bit.ly/2XDAa7K

Lidl GB is set to open its first central London store on Tottenham Court Road as part of a 500-million-pound ($634.50-million) expansion. bit.ly/2XIShcb

The Independent

Interior minister Sajid Javid has denied the Conservative Party is dogged by Islamophobia, as he launched his leadership campaign by branding Boris Johnson "yesterday's news" ind.pn/2XL5od2