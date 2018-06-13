PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK inflation held steady in May at 2.4 percent but surging oil prices suggest that it could soon be on the way back up. bit.ly/2y6QxkE

- Ian Wakelin, the chief executive of waste management firm Biffa Plc, is to resign and hand the reins to his finance director Michael Topham. bit.ly/2t5tW2b

The Guardian

- A branch of GCHQ, Britain's intelligence and security service, is investigating one of the UK's biggest data breaches at a single firm, involving unauthorised access to 5.9 million Dixons Carphone Plc customers' cards. bit.ly/2l4pywM

- Ryanair Holdings Plc is to open a new base at London Southend airport in April 2019, despite its concerns over Brexit. bit.ly/2LO146t

The Telegraph

- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will announce on Thursday that it is slashing 10 percent of its workforce – about 4,000 jobs – as Chief Executive Warren East aims to make annual savings of up to 400 million pounds ($535 million). bit.ly/2y6oe6c

- Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay a 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion) fine in Germany, saying the penalty means it "accepts responsibility" for the diesel emissions scandal which sent the company into crisis. bit.ly/2JJum5x

Sky News

- Odey Asset Management, which is one of the largest shareholders in Tungsten Corporation Plc, is demanding the ousting of Chairman Nick Parker‎ and Richard Hurwitz, its chief executive. bit.ly/2t6G8zU

- Comcast Corp has launched a $65 billion cash bid for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Walt Disney Co which has offered $52 billion in stock. bit.ly/2l99ZUC

The Independent

- Martin Sorrell will receive a 20 million pounds payout after a majority of WPP Plc shareholders backed the advertising firm's pay report. ind.pn/2HIR1wV