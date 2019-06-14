PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Boris Johnson, the front-runner in the race to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, is under intense pressure to debate with his rivals for the Tory leadership on television after all the other candidates agreed to take part. bit.ly/2XKFxBQ

Andrea Leadsom, who was defeated in the first round of a leadership contest, is considering throwing her support behind interior minister Sajid Javid as the horsetrading to win the votes that went to the defeated candidates begins. bit.ly/2XLGtWL

The Guardian

Conservative leadership candidates are in talks about joining forces to provide the strongest challenge to Boris Johnson, who looks all but certain to be Britain's next prime minister after trouncing rivals in the first MPs' ballot. bit.ly/2XISXP5

Chuka Umunna, who left Labour in February to found the Independent Group, has switched party once again and joined the Liberal Democrats. bit.ly/2XJXVej

The Telegraph

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, is discussing with his backers whether to pull out of the race and throw his weight behind his long-term friend Sajid Javid. bit.ly/2wOZ8Fo

Environment Minister Michael Gove is "stuffed" because he has failed to make ground in the wake of his admission to taking cocaine, one of his own supporters has said. bit.ly/2wUUvJG

Sky News

Vodafone Group Plc customers worldwide have faced disruption to their mobile internet and broadband services because of a glitch. bit.ly/2wUdxjD

British supermarket group Morrisons has expanded on its home delivery agreement deal with Amazon.com Inc, extending its same-day service across the United Kingdom this year. bit.ly/2x1WTPf

The Independent

Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart has said he will "bring down" front-runner Boris Johnson as prime minister if he tries to suspend parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit. ind.pn/2wQmr1l