PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Simon Dingemans is joining Carlyle Group Inc, the international private equity house, as a managing director following his abrupt departure from Britain's accountancy watchdog Financial Reporting Council. bit.ly/2UKglfl Landlords to the hotel chain Travelodge have warned they may reject its restructuring plan this week if they do not get clarity about a 40 million pound ($50.04 million) investment by its owners. bit.ly/3fmqxTh

The Guardian Capita, one of the major providers of outsourced services to the UK government, plans to cut at least 200 jobs amid financial difficulties exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. bit.ly/2XZ5qka

England's coronavirus lockdown should not be further lifted until the government's contact-tracing system has proven to be "robust and effective", the World Health Organization's European director said. bit.ly/2MYn0hK

The Telegraph BAE Systems Plc is pushing forward with recruiting 800 apprentices this year, despite concerns about the Government cuts to the defence budget as it reassess spending priorities in the face of coronavirus. bit.ly/2B43aPE

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell European Union leaders on Monday that they must conclude Brexit talks by autumn "at the latest" to give certainty to companies affected by the UK's exit from the European Union. bit.ly/3hrfTfV

Sky News Britain's Metro Bank Plc is in exclusive talks to buy RateSetter, one of the biggest peer-to-peer lenders in UK, Sky News reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2MTMP2C

Hammerson Plc , which owns Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre and Brent Cross in London, is preparing to announce that Rob Noel will replace David Tyler as its chairman. bit.ly/3hvHtZh

The Independent Britain's biggest budget airline easyJet Plc will resume flying on June 15, eleven weeks after its last passenger flight touched down. bit.ly/3fmaIvR ($1 = 0.7994 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)