PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said he is backing Boris Johnson as the best candidate to lead the Conservative Party and become the next prime minister. bit.ly/2Y0qCna

The Guardian

- UK and Russia are examining the scope for a thaw in relations, including the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 leaders' summit in Japan at the end of this month. bit.ly/2XXAzlG

The Telegraph

- Facebook Inc has blocked Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from running adverts lobbying against the United States, under rules that ban foreign entities from buying political adverts. bit.ly/2XRSYQG

Sky News

- Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson will on Monday reiterate his call for the party to back a second referendum on whether to leave the European Union. bit.ly/2XQ1jUU

The Independent

- UK Work and Pensions Minister Amber Rudd has revealed she believes there is a sufficient number of Conservative members of parliament who are willing to topple a government intent on leaving the European Union without a Brexit deal. ind.pn/2XNUzXE (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)