Company News
June 17, 2019 / 1:24 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 17

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said he is backing Boris Johnson as the best candidate to lead the Conservative Party and become the next prime minister. bit.ly/2Y0qCna

The Guardian

- UK and Russia are examining the scope for a thaw in relations, including the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 leaders' summit in Japan at the end of this month. bit.ly/2XXAzlG

The Telegraph

- Facebook Inc has blocked Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from running adverts lobbying against the United States, under rules that ban foreign entities from buying political adverts. bit.ly/2XRSYQG

Sky News

- Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson will on Monday reiterate his call for the party to back a second referendum on whether to leave the European Union. bit.ly/2XQ1jUU

The Independent

- UK Work and Pensions Minister Amber Rudd has revealed she believes there is a sufficient number of Conservative members of parliament who are willing to topple a government intent on leaving the European Union without a Brexit deal. ind.pn/2XNUzXE (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below