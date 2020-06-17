PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 17

June 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Stephen Jones has stepped down as the chief executive of UK Finance over derogatory comments he made about the financier Amanda Staveley 12 years ago when he was a banker at Barclays . bit.ly/2Y7BCSt

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that disadvantaged children will be given free school meals over the summer holidays and announced a 120 million pounds ($150.74 million) "COVID summer food fund" after a campaign by Marcus Rashford, the England footballer. bit.ly/2Yasi0e

The Guardian

- The number of people out of work and claiming work-related benefits in the UK jumped 23% to 2.8 million last month as the coronavirus crisis forced thousands of businesses to close. bit.ly/2BjhL9J

- Apple's Apple Pay and the iOS App Store are being investigated over potential breaches of European competition rules, the European Union's competition commission announced on Tuesday. bit.ly/3d2lyWk

The Telegraph

- Boohoo is set to buy former high street stalwarts Oasis and Warehouse just two months after their collapse into administration. bit.ly/2Y5PInl

- Kering, the French owner of the Gucci fashion label, named actress Emma Watson and former Credit Suisse Group chief executive Tidjane Thiam to the board. bit.ly/2N6Y5J3

Sky News

- Budget hotel group Travelodge has sweetened its offer to landlords ahead of a crunch vote on Friday that it says is critical to preserving 10,000 hospitality sector jobs. bit.ly/2N2Pcjs

The Independent

- A cheap steroid called dexamethasone has been found to reduce the risk of death by up to one-third among coronavirus patients with severe respiratory complications, University of Oxford researchers have said. bit.ly/3fwYlx3 ($1 = 0.7961 pounds)