PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Junior City of London solicitors are being paid nearly three times more than their counterparts at investment banks as law firms engage in a pay war for top talent at the expense of other areas of practice. bit.ly/2HYqprR

- Homes for sale in the Midlands and in the north of the UK are being snapped up so quickly that online property market portal Rightmove Plc says there has been a sharp reduction in the level of stock available on its website. bit.ly/2HWlb01

The Guardian

- A chemical compound commonly used to boost crop yields could be the answer to helping the world increase its consumption of renewable energy. In a world first, Siemens AG is opening a 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) pilot project in Oxfordshire employing ammonia as a new form of energy storage. bit.ly/2HWbDSI

The Telegraph

- Stealth taxes are expected to help pay for Prime Minster Theresa May's 20 billion pounds increase in NHS spending, the Daily Telegraph has learnt. bit.ly/2HWUQin

- Proposals to create a series of free ports across the north of England are gathering momentum among ministers as a new report reveals that special zones could deliver a multi-billion pound boost to the economy and create tens of thousands of jobs. bit.ly/2HUjq3n

Sky News

- Ratesetter, one of UK's largest peer-to-peer lenders, is in talks about a 30 million pounds fundraising that is expected to be a prelude to a long-awaited effort to join the London stock market. bit.ly/2K47ZuS

- Melrose Industries Plc, which bought British engineering group GKN Plc in a 8 billion pounds deal this year, is plotting the 1.5 billion pounds sale of one of GKN's most valuable divisions. bit.ly/2HXc6nw

The Independent

- Theresa May will anger social care leaders by warning they will have to wait for desperately needed extra money, despite her promise of a 20 billion pounds a year bailout for the NHS. ind.pn/2HVa4o0