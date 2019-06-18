PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Joe Garner, the chief executive officer of Britain's Nationwide Building Society, was handed 185,000 pounds ($231,953.00) in perks during the 12 months to April 4, according to the group's latest annual report. He received benefits worth more than 500 pounds a day to cover the cost of travel, security and medical expenses. tinyurl.com/y67h99m3 U.S. President Donald Trump is "perfectly happy" to slap tariffs on all imports of Chinese goods and is giving "very serious thought" to levies on European cars, one of his top trade officials, Wilbur Ross said yesterday. tinyurl.com/y4hhuw23

The Guardian Airbus SE has stepped up the pressure on rival Boeing Co on the opening day of the Paris airshow by launching a new long-range small passenger jet and announcing $15 billion worth of orders. tinyurl.com/y5lp5enc

Britain is aware of the risks facing sensitive areas of the economy from greater levels of Chinese investment, finance minister Philip Hammond said, as London forges closer economic ties with Beijing despite U.S. concerns. tinyurl.com/y3zyu2xj

The Telegraph Sotheby's auction house is returning to private ownership after 31 years in a $3.7 billion takeover agreed with the French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi. tinyurl.com/y3ntmzdt

Snap Travel Technology, an app that allows the public to travel on luxury coaches made for Premier League footballers has suspended operations after running low on cash. tinyurl.com/y3x72yp3

Sky News UK-listed companies can sell shares in China for the first time from today as the London-Shanghai Stock Connect service opens for business. bit.ly/2wY1uSb

The Independent Construction and services firm Kier Group Plc is to cut 1,200 jobs and sell its homebuilding business, as it seeks to slash costs by 55 million pounds a year. ind.pn/2x2hqTv