PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 18

June 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The administrator of Neil Woodford's failed investment fund has been accused of delivering "a slap in the face" to investors with its recent 224-million-pound ($281.32 million) deal to sell a host of the fallen stock-picker's biotechnology stakes. bit.ly/2UU0Guh

Reliantco Investments, a Cypriot trading firm promoted by the former rugby player Mike Tindall, has pulled out of Britain amid scrutiny of overseas investment schemes. bit.ly/2ALcRm8

The Guardian

- The Bank of England is expected to provide a fresh boost to Britain's coronavirus-hit economy after the latest official figures showed the annual inflation rate dropped to a near four-year low of 0.5% in May. bit.ly/3dfD09Q

- The delivery firm DPD and the B&Q owner Kingfisher are hiring a total of more than 7,500 staff in the UK to cope with surging demand for home deliveries during the pandemic. bit.ly/2Y9fRl2

The Telegraph

- Big companies are building their own apps and taking other steps in a bid to get staff safely back to the office as the UK government drags its feet on test and trace. bit.ly/2YZevsD

- Rob Perrins, the boss of Berkeley Group, has said that housebuilders will need support akin to that following the financial crash to help them recover from the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/2YNEFhw

Sky News

- McLaren Group is considering the sale of a minority stake in its Formula One (F1) team as it tries to raise hundreds of millions of pounds to steer it through the COVID-19 crisis. bit.ly/2YM4pLu

- EU regulators have launched an in-depth four-month investigation into a planned $50 billion merger between carmaker Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the owner of Vauxhall. bit.ly/3echCUj

The Independent

- The British government has no plans to break its manifesto commitment to keep the state pension "triple lock", a Downing Street source has said. bit.ly/30Togec

- Banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc is to resume its plan to cut around 35,000 jobs worldwide after putting the redundancy programme on hold amid the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/2YJJ6Ku ($1 = 0.7962 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)