PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain is losing nearly 200 billion pounds ($265 billion) a year as a result of low employment in the over-55s, according to a report by accountancy firm PWC. bit.ly/2I0wCnp

The Competition and Markets Authority said Monday that it was considering whether the 1.5 billion pounds acquisition of Fidessa Group Plc by Ion Trading could be bad for the financial software market, potentially delaying the deal by several months. bit.ly/2JXmwW1

The Guardian

The escalating trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump could mean fresh financial woes for Britain's biggest steel plant at Port Talbot, less than 18 months after workers agreed to pension benefit cuts. bit.ly/2JTFCfI

The Telegraph

Britain's accounting watchdog has released a damning report into the country's big four accountancy firms. bit.ly/2JXguVp

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group will scrap 1,500 jobs and rebrand its branches as Virgin Money after striking a 1.7 billion pounds all-share deal to acquire its smaller rival. bit.ly/2I11Laa

Sky News

The Treasury should commission an independent review of the tax burden imposed on entrepreneurs and the broader finance industry, a group of business leaders will urge Philip Hammond this week. bit.ly/2I0Ugjv

The chief executive of Audi has been detained by German authorities investigating the "dieselgate" scandal at parent firm Volkswagen AG. bit.ly/2I0Rjj8

The Independent

British Prime Minister Theresa May has found herself at odds with cabinet members over the government's approach to medicinal cannabis, amid a growing row over a 12-year-old epileptic boy's use of the drug. ind.pn/2JWetJa

Heineken Holding NV is investing 44 million pounds this year in UK pubs and bars, creating 1,000 jobs, the brewing giant said on Monday. ind.pn/2K1lpow