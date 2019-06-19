PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Plans for a flotation or sale of Domestic & General have been shelved by its private equity owner. CVC Capital Partners had been looking for a valuation of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.51 billion) for the household appliance insurer. bit.ly/2x1t1lR

UK's Jeremy Corbyn will back a move today for the Labour Party to change its Brexit policy and support a second referendum in all circumstances. A paper drawn up by Andrew Fisher, Corbyn's head of policy, recommends that the party support a second referendum on any deal negotiated with Brussels. bit.ly/2wYA6Um

The Guardian British Airways owner IAG announced plans to buy 200 Boeing Co 737 Max aircraft, the first new sales deal for the passenger jet since it was grounded because of safety fears after two crashes. bit.ly/2x897pb The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has launched a formal investigation into the suspension of Neil Woodford's flagship investment fund. bit.ly/2x4oCPb

The Telegraph Brussels is increasingly likely to cut off Swiss stock exchanges from the European Union's single market to send a "warning shot" to Bern but also to Brexit Britain. bit.ly/2wYUDIk

Mario Draghi has given markets his strongest signal yet that the European Central Bank (ECB) will unveil more stimulus this autumn to revive the ailing eurozone economy. The ECB chief admitted that "additional stimulus will be required" if the economic outlook for the stuttering region does not improve. bit.ly/2x0fDP3

Sky News Sports Direct International Plc has written to Goals Soccer Centres Plc to demand that the British five-a-side football pitch operator allow it to hire corporate investigator Kroll to probe a string of issues at the company. bit.ly/2x56zYY

UK finance minister Philip Hammond will lay the foundations on Thursday for an overhaul of the City's post-Brexit regulatory landscape just weeks before he expects to be ousted by the next prime minister. bit.ly/2xbISP3

The Independent Facebook Inc unveiled a new cryptocurrency called the Libra, which is backed by 28 companies including PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc. It will be launched by Facebook on WhatsApp, Messenger and other apps to allow people to spend and receive money through their phones. ind.pn/2MVsSeI