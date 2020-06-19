PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Bank of England will pump another 100 billion pound ($124.11 billion) into the British economy over fears of huge jobs losses as the furlough scheme ends this year, despite signs that activity is proving more resilient than expected. bit.ly/3fDM0Y1

- More than 63,000 savers have invested 1.4 billion pounds in high-risk mini bonds and other speculative investments, the Financial Conduct Authority warned as it made permanent a ban on the mass marketing of the securities to retail investors. bit.ly/2Cm6syg

The Guardian

- The Bank of England has apologised for the involvement of some of its past governors and directors in slave trade, and pledged to remove all statues and paintings of them from public display in its Threadneedle Street headquarters. bit.ly/2YLGLPi

The Telegraph

- Andrew Tyrie, the former Conservative lawmaker who led the Treasury Select Committee, has resigned as chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority. bit.ly/2AFx1y4

- Doug Gurr, Amazon's UK chief, will be leaving the online tech giant after nearly a decade to join the Natural History Museum as its director. bit.ly/3hFzxos

Sky News

- Ministers have hired KPMG, one of the big four accountancy firms, to oversee a review of Transport for London's finances, weeks after Whitehall provided 1.6 billion pounds of emergency financing to prevent the network's collapse. bit.ly/3di990q

The Independent

- An estimated 12.5 million people in the UK have suffered from a loss of income during the coronavirus crisis, according to the latest government figures. bit.ly/2YeYDml