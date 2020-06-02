PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 2

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain is expected to signal compromise on fisheries and "level playing field" trade rules if the European Union backs off from its "maximalist" demands on regulatory alignment and fishing access, according to senior Brussels sources. bit.ly/36PzIbM

- Senior Facebook Inc employees are openly criticising Mark Zuckerberg's refusal to take action over posts by President Trump that rival social media sites have censured for "glorifying violence". bit.ly/36TtBTH

The Guardian

- The clothing retailer Primark plans to reopen all 153 of its English stores on 15 June, as non-essential retailers across England began coming out of lockdown on Monday. bit.ly/3cocH0I

- Britain's most powerful business leaders have called on Boris Johnson to set out economic recovery plans that align with the UK's climate goals to help rebuild a resilient UK economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/36OoW5J

The Telegraph

- Eight insurers face a courtroom showdown with the City watchdog after refusing payouts to crisis-hit small businesses. bit.ly/2yUgkxL

- City groups favour cutting market trading hours to boost liquidity and improve diversity within the financial sector, according to a London Stock Exchange consultation. bit.ly/2XoJOgB

Sky News

- Hunter Boot, the double-royal warrant-holder which has built a popular following among celebrity festival-goers, has secured a rescue deal after seeing its sales derailed by the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/2Xm1NnS

- The UK is reassessing its decision to allow Huawei equipment a limited role within the country's 5G network following new sanctions imposed on the company in the United States. bit.ly/2Ar2O5c

The Independent

- The UK's City watchdog has launched an investigation into high-cost credit provider Amigo Loans in another blow for the struggling company. bit.ly/2XV09bU