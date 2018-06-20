PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BT Group Plc is braced for a shareholder revolt over the choice of KPMG as its new auditor after damning reports about the Big Four accountancy firm. The appointment of KPMG has to be approved by BT shareholders at the group's annual meeting on July 11. bit.ly/2K11bye

MPs have been warned that the 12 billion pounds ($15.80 billion) merger of J Sainsbury Plc and Asda could have "unintended consequences" that will hit British farmers and smaller suppliers hard. bit.ly/2K3mVto

The Guardian

Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox must increase the funding of Sky News to at least 100 million pounds a year beyond 2030 as a precondition of taking full control of Sky, Britain's culture secretary has said. bit.ly/2K3koPU

An internal Lloyds Banking Group Plc report written by a former manager at the bank and published on Tuesday alleges serious misconduct by the lender over the handling and disclosure of fraud at its HBOS Reading unit. bit.ly/2K3UUC6

The Telegraph

The euro zone's two biggest economies, France and Germany, have agreed to set up a common budget for the currency bloc marking a major step towards greater integration. bit.ly/2K2nNON

Capita Plc slipped to the highest possible risk rating in an assessment for the Ministry of Defence just days before the struggling outsourcer was awarded a contract to deliver firefighting services on military sites. bit.ly/2K48pBD

Sky News

A shortage of carbon dioxide gas across Europe means soft and alcoholic drink makers are scrambling to secure supplies to ensure their products continue to flow. bit.ly/2K6ILvS

Debenhams Plc has issued a fresh profit warning, admitting sales are falling short of already lowered expectations amid the crisis facing the high street. bit.ly/2JZo45l

The Independent

Millions of people in the UK and across the rest of Europe are at financial risk because of Brexit, new research from financial services industry body TheCityUK has revealed. ind.pn/2KaeA7r