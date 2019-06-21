PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, has warned Facebook Inc that its planned digital currency would have to meet strict regulations before being adopted by the public. bit.ly/2ZCy6NA

The French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) ordered EDF, the country's state-owned electric utility, to repair eight faulty welds on the European pressurised reactor (EPR) at its building at Flamanville in Normandy. bit.ly/2ZHbaNv

The Guardian The UK's Monsoon Accessorize is asking landlords to reduce rents of more than half of its 258 leased stores in return for a 10 million pound ($12.71 million) share of profits and an 18 million pound interest-free loan to keep the company afloat. bit.ly/2ZCyuvw

British outsourcing firm Serco Group Plc was awarded new contracts to house vulnerable asylum seekers despite having been fined nearly 7 million pounds for previous failings, the Guardian reported. bit.ly/2ZBgy4w

The Telegraph Neil Woodford's investment firm has conducted a fire sale of at least 169 million pounds of publicly listed shares in a bid to raise cash ahead of the reopening of his suspended Equity Income Fund, the Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2ZCfVba Private equity firm TDR Capital has tabled a 1.9 billion pound cash proposal for car auction giant BCA Marketplace Plc, the owner of WeBuyAnyCar.com. bit.ly/2ZC66cZ

Sky News Domino's Pizza Group Plc is in advanced talks to replace Chief Executive Officer David Wild, amid unrest among its British franchisees and a disappointing recent share price performance. bit.ly/2ZzClts

The Independent The UK's next Prime Minister will be either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, after the pair made it onto the final shortlist of two for a ballot of the Conservative Party's 160,000 members. bit.ly/31KFkRJ