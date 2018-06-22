PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Martin Sorrell has criticised the handling of his departure as chief executive of WPP Plc and called for a leak investigation. bit.ly/2JWB10p
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has challenged Brussels to match Britain's ambition to build an open global financial system as he redoubled efforts to convince the European Union to co-operate with the City after Brexit. bit.ly/2JYhn48
The Guardian
Philip Green is seeking a gag order to prevent the full publication of a watchdog's report that casts fresh light on the BHS scandal. bit.ly/2KageWA
Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich has resigned after the company learned of a consensual relationship he had with an employee. bit.ly/2K9xRWq
The Telegraph
Cake Box is handing investors a slice of its burgeoning retail business through a 43 million pounds ($57 million) London listing. The fresh cream cakes retailer is floating 41 percent of the business on London's junior market in a move that will hand founders Sukh Chamdal and Pardip Dass a near 17 million pounds payday. bit.ly/2Kd2N80
Chancellor Philip Hammond is giving the Bank of England an extra 1.2 billion pounds in a capital injection that officials can then leverage up to give out loans totalling more than 750 billion pounds. bit.ly/2KcVKMS
Sky News
Airbus SE is making plans to leave UK in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit, which could lead to the loss of tens of thousands of jobs. bit.ly/2JVd09U
CVC Capital Partners has made a takeover approach to investors in GEMS Education, a Dubai-based schools group which has been planning a 3 billion pounds London flotation. bit.ly/2KaSG3B
The Independent
U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to make a second trip to UK immediately after Brexit, a recording reveals – this time with the pomp and ceremony of a full state visit. ind.pn/2K0fvYL
$1 = 0.7550 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom