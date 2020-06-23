PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 23

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK government has been asked to "urgently intervene" to prevent airlines and holiday companies from withholding billions of pounds worth of refunds for cancelled trips. bit.ly/2V4ID4s

- Two of Britain's biggest accountancy firms, PWC and EY are facing an investigation by the industry watchdog over their roles in the London Capital & Finance minibond scandal. bit.ly/3esZTIj

The Guardian

- People with underlying health issues who are most at risk from the Covid-19 will no longer have to shut themselves away in their home and can mix with other people from 6 July in England, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. bit.ly/2ZdSvdF

- Planning permission deadlines are to be extended by the government under new measures to boost the building of thousands of new homes as Britain emerges from the coronavirus lockdown. bit.ly/3fRoQxA

The Telegraph

- UK Government has dropped plans to deregulate Sunday trading hours, after more than 50 backbench Conservatory Party MPs warned they were prepared to vote against it. bit.ly/3hPnK73

- The European Commission has warned Britain could face a legal challenge over "air bridges" unless it opens them to all EU countries with similar coronavirus rates. bit.ly/3hPxFJT

Sky News

- UK government would have struggled to fund itself if the Bank of England had not intervened during the market "meltdown" of COVID-19, the Bank's governor Andrew Bailey told Sky News. bit.ly/3fPc96d

- Online car retailer Cazoo launched just six months ago will this week lay claim to the status of becoming Britain's fastest-ever technology "unicorn" after raising another £25m from investors. bit.ly/319VfuW

The Independent

- Pubs and restaurants have welcomed a prospective reduction in the two-metre social-distancing rule in England, but many concerns remain about the future of the industry as a result of the pandemic. bit.ly/3fSRuON