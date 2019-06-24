PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

An investment banker was handed a key role in an investigation into a small business scandal at Royal Bank of Scotland because the Financial Conduct Authority lacked knowledge of commercial lending, The Times reported. bit.ly/2N6ANWz

Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt has accused Boris Johnson of being a coward for avoiding public scrutiny as pressure mounts on the Tory frontrunner to address the row with his girlfriend that led to police being called. bit.ly/2KA2KE6

The Guardian

The UK medical regulator has indicated that it is willing to re-examine whether there is any link between breast implants and a variety of symptoms suffered by women. bit.ly/2KAEtgX

The first NHS gambling clinic for children is opening amid growing concern that the rise of online gaming sites and targeted adverts is fuelling a problem among young people. bit.ly/2Ky27uu

The Telegraph

Foreign cannabis companies are setting up in the UK in the hope the drug will be legalised for recreational as well as medicinal use, The Daily Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2KxTVuj

Facebook Inc's plans to encrypt its services will lead to more children being sexually abused online as its boss Mark Zuckerberg puts profits and secrecy above safety, the head of the NSPCC warns on Monday. bit.ly/2KzMIKc

Sky News

Terra Firma Capital Partners is holding discussions about acquiring Cartonplast Group, which manufactures pads used during the transportation of glass containers and cans. bit.ly/2N7iuR6

Five people have been arrested as part of a fraud investigation into the Patisserie Valerie chain. bit.ly/2Ky1a5o

The Independent

MPs and lawyers are demanding an independent investigation into the government's newly outsourced visa system after it emerged private firms were raking in millions of pounds as vulnerable people are forced to pay "extortionate" fees and travel long distances to apply for UK status. bit.ly/2Kzc6jA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)